6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brisbane lockdown lifted as state..

Brisbane lockdown lifted as state records one new case

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Brisbane lockdown lifted as state records one new case

The lockdown in Brisbane will be lifted at midday today with Queensland health officials confident they have contained a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a hospital.

Only one local case of COVID-19 was detected overnight which has been traced back to the existing clusters.

Health officials in WA have been keeping a close watch on the east coast outbreaks.

A hard border remains in place for travellers coming from Queensland.

Yesterday New South Wales detected one case in Byron Bay, where an infected Brisbane nurse had travelled.

The annual Bluesfest, which would have seen 16,000 people descend on the town, was cancelled at the last minute.

At this stage WA’s border with New South Wales remains open, however anyone who has travelled to Byron Bay must isolate and get tested on arrival.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to provide a COVID-19 update later this morning.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882