Brisbane lockdown lifted as state records one new case

The lockdown in Brisbane will be lifted at midday today with Queensland health officials confident they have contained a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a hospital.

Only one local case of COVID-19 was detected overnight which has been traced back to the existing clusters.

Health officials in WA have been keeping a close watch on the east coast outbreaks.

A hard border remains in place for travellers coming from Queensland.

Yesterday New South Wales detected one case in Byron Bay, where an infected Brisbane nurse had travelled.

The annual Bluesfest, which would have seen 16,000 people descend on the town, was cancelled at the last minute.

At this stage WA’s border with New South Wales remains open, however anyone who has travelled to Byron Bay must isolate and get tested on arrival.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to provide a COVID-19 update later this morning.