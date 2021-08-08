Brisbane Assistant Coach Jed Adcock chats ahead of clash with Fremantle
Brisbane Lions Assistant Coach Jed Adcock chats with the 6PR Football team ahead of his side’s clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.
Listen to the chat below:
