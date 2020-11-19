Brereton report lawyer fears veteran suicide in wake of horrific findings

There are grave fears for the mental health of Australian veterans caught up in public outcry over the 39 unlawful killings identified from the Brereton inquiry.

Glenn Kolomeitz, an Army lawyer who advised personnel who gave evidence to the inquiry, described his clients’ sense of both “relief and tension” in the wake of the report’s release.

“My clients are all pretty mentally broken and it hasn’t been an overly pleasant day,” he told Oliver Peterson this afternoon.

He also expressed concern that those current and former soldiers who gave evidence would be “tarred with the same brush” as the “bad eggs” in the Defence Force.

Image: Getty