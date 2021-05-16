Advertisement
Brennan Cox ‘We felt like we were the team on top’
Fremantle defender Brennan Cox joined the 6PR commentary team to chat after Fremantle went down to Essendon by 7 points.
Listen to the full chat below:
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
Fremantle defender Brennan Cox joined the 6PR commentary team to chat after Fremantle went down to Essendon by 7 points.
Listen to the full chat below: