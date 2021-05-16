6PR
Brennan Cox ‘We felt like we were the team on top’

6 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Brennan Cox ‘We felt like we were the team on top’

Fremantle defender Brennan Cox joined the 6PR commentary team to chat after Fremantle went down to Essendon by 7 points.

Listen to the full chat below:

6PR Football
AFLSport
