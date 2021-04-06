Breast Cancer Care WA’s Bid for Breastfriends: How to get your hands on rare golfing memorabilia

A rare golfing collectors item is being auctioned off to raise money for women suffering from breast cancer in WA.

6PR UK correspondent Enda Brady had the flag signed by 17 PGA golfing greats from the 80s and 90s and donated it to Breast Cancer Care WA to be auctioned.

Speaking with 6PR’s Steve Mills, Larissa Wiese from Breast Cancer Care WA said the charity has been unable to hold fundraisers during the pandemic.

“A lot of our usual fundraising has gone online due to COVID,” she said.

Breast cancer survivor Lisa Evans said the charity provide vital support to women suffering from breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, I was a single mum of two small children,” she said.

“One thing that hit me hard was how am I going to put food on the table?

“They just supported me through my entire journey, they provided practical support such as woolies vouchers, petrol vouchers, they had people come out and clean my house, do my gardening.

“They held my hand through the whole entire process, and supported me the whole way through.”

The rare golf flag includes signatures from Greg Norman, Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

To bid on the signed golf flag visit the Bid for Breast Friends website.

All money raised will go to Breast Cancer Care WA.

Click play to hear the full interview.