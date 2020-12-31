BREAKING | WA shuts border with Victoria

Victoria’s border with WA will shut from midnight tonight as Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow.

People will no longer be able to enter WA unless they are an exempt traveller.

Two new cases were recorded in Victoria this afternoon, bringing the number of cases detected in the past 24 hours to eight.

Three cases were detected yesterday, bringing the state’s two-month long streak of no community transmission to an end.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said this means Victoria is now classified a “medium risk” state.

“This is an evolving situation that is changing day by day, even hour by hour,” he said.

“Clearly we are dealing with an unpredictable situation that is likely to get worse before it gets better.”

Anyone who has arrived from Victoria on or after December 21 must go into self quarantine for 14 days, and have a coronavirus test.

“People who are here from Victoria can not go out tonight on New Year’s Eve,” the Health Minister said.

“COVID-19 doesn’t respect dates, it doesn’t respect celebrations.”

The department of health is preparing testing centres for an expected influx of people who’ll need tests in coming days.

Another 10 new cases have been detected in NSW in the past 24 hours, prompting Victoria’s border with New South Wales to shut from midnight tomorrow.

Meanwhile WA has recorded two new cases overnight, both return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine

Click play to watch the full press conference.