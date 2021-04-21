BREAKING: Two hotel-quarantine acquired COVID cases in WA

The WA Health Department has recorded two new cases of hotel-quarantine acquired COVID-19 today, following confirmation of genome sequencing data.

The previously reported infections were initially listed as being overseas acquired.

The Department confirmed the virus was transmitted in hotel quarantine at the Mercure Hotel Perth, as two sets of guests, in rooms opposite each other, had the same sequence of virus despite arriving from different countries at different times.

All other guests who previously stayed on the same (sixth) floor during this time and have been released from the hotel facility tested negative prior to release. These guests will be re-tested and directed to self-isolate until cleared by the public health team.

Guests who were previously in the rooms immediately adjacent will be self-quarantined for 14 days since their last potential exposure and tested.

The Acting Chief Health Officer has commenced an investigation into how the transmission occurred.