6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING: Travel bubble with New Zealand paused

6 hours ago
Latest News
Article image for BREAKING: Travel bubble with New Zealand paused

Travel between WA and New Zealand has been suspended while New Zealand health officials complete a risk assessment.

A flight due to leave Perth for New Zealand tonight will not take off.

It’s been determined that no-one on the plane that flew an infected man from Perth to Melbourne travelled on to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, people arriving in Sydney from WA from tonight must complete a declaration confirming that they have not attended a venue visited by a confirmed case.

Comment from New Zealand’s Health Minister Chris Hipkins:

As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government.

New Zealand health officials are in contact with their Australian counterparts and are completing a risk assessment.

A flight due to leave Perth for New Zealand later tonight will not take off following Western Australia’s decision, and any New Zealanders affected are asked to follow the advice of Western Australian authorities.

All passengers on an earlier flight from Perth to Melbourne that carried a passenger later found to have COVID-19 have been contact traced and no-one on that flight has travelled on to New Zealand.

This is an example of the type of scenario both countries have planned for.

Latest News
AustraliaLifestyleLocalNewsTravelWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882