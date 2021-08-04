6PR
BREAKING | Tragic end to search for missing man in Wagin floodwaters

1 hour ago
The body of a man who went missing in floodwaters last week has been found.

A Jit Khan’s vehicle was found stranded in flood waters north of Wagin in the state’s Wheatbelt region last Tuesday.

Emergency crews, including the police air wing and a drone, scoured the area for days after the father failed to return home.

Crews discovered the 34-year-old’s body in the search area this morning.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

