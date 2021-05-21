6PR
BREAKING | Shark attack at Broome’s Cable Beach

10 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for BREAKING | Shark attack at Broome’s Cable Beach

There has been a possible shark attack in the Kimberley.

A man has been bitten by an unidentified predator off Cable Beach in Broome.

Ambulance officers are currently responding to the attack.

It’s understood the man in his 40s is conscious and breathing.

It is the third attack to occur on Cable Beach in under 12 months.

Local surfer Charles Cernobori was killed by a bull shark at the same beach late last year, and another surfer narrowly escaped an attack after a shark bit his board.

Beachgoers are being urged to take additional caution in the area.

More to come.

