BREAKING | Repatriation flights from India to resume

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the India travel ban will end and repatriation flights will resume on May 15.

Three flights will be scheduled this month, and will fly into the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin.

The Prime Minister said the imposition of penalties under the Biosecurity Act “will remain unchanged” until May 15.

Returning Australians will be required to undergo rapid antigen testing before they fly.

“We’re going to have to deal with this flight by flight.”

 

(Photo: Nine News/ File vision)

