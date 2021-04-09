BREAKING | Prince Philip dies in Windsor Castle at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 this morning at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by the Royal Family, it is said Prince Philip’s death was peaceful.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement reads.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip had spent some time in London’s King Edward VII hospital, after being admitted under ‘precautionary measures’.

He was discharged on March 16.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

In a statement Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “he embodied a generation that we will never see again”

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street following the death of Prince Philip. #9News Special coverage: https://t.co/NwfVNS34JF pic.twitter.com/E7FKbRJoKX — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) April 9, 2021

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images