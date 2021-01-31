BREAKING | Perth, South West and Peel forced into five day lockdown after hotel worker tests positive 

Parts of WA will go into a mandatory 5 day lockdown from 6pm tonight after a male hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Exactly how the infection was acquired remains under investigation.

Contact tracing teams are now working to understand what happened.

The Health Department contact tracing team has pulled together a list of potential exposure sites of where this positive case has been in recent days.

These locations currently include

-Coles Maylands supermarket on 25 January from 8pm to 10pm

-KFC Maylands on 27 January from 6pm to midday

-Mitsubishi Motors car dealership in Midland on 27 January from 7pm to close

-Spudshed, Coventry Village in Morley on 27 January from 8pm to midnight

-ECU Joondalup on 28 January from 11am to 2pm

-Consulate General of India on St Georges Terrace in Perth on 28 January from 12pm to 5pm

-Halal Grocery Store in Cloverdale on 28 January from 7pm to 9pm

-Venus Ladies and Gentleman Hair Design Maylands hairdressers on 29 January from 1pm to 3pm

-Perth Convention Centre on 29 January from 4pm to 6pm

-Nedlands Family Practice GP surgery on 29 January from 5pm to 6pm

-Chemist Warehouse North Perth Pharmacy on 29 January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

-7-Eleven Ascot petrol station on 29 January from 8pm to 9pm

-Coles Maylands supermarket on 29 January from 8pm 9pm

-Puma Service Station in Burswood on 30 January from 11am to 12 midday

-Coles Express/Shell Service Station in Cloverdale on 30 January from 12 midday to 3pm

-Pharmacy 777 at Maylands Park Shopping Centre 30 January from 2.30pm to 4pm

People who have been to these venues on these dates and times must get tested

In addition, people who live or work in the Falkirk Avenue, Maylands area including Coles, Liquorland and the Maylands shopping precinct should present for a test.

They must then go home and isolate until their negative test results are returned.

The investigation is on-going and it is likely more locations will be added following further discussions with the man.

Close contacts will be contacted by public health officials and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

As a result the whole Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region will be going into a mandatory full lockdown from 6pm tonight.

This lockdown will run for 5 days until 6pm on Friday.

People in these regions are required to stay home, except for the following four reasons

– Shopping for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies.

– Medical or health care needs including compassionate requirements and looking after the vulnerable.

– Exercise, within their neighbourhood, but only with one other person and only for one hour per day.

– Work, where you cannot work from home or remotely.

In addition to this Stay Home rule –

If you do leave home, for one of the four reasons you will be required to wear a mask at all times outside and if you need to work indoors, then wearing a mask in the workplace is also mandatory.

To be clear, mask wearing on public transport is also mandatory.

People in the Perth, Peel or South West region need to stay inside their region for the next five days, unless for an essential reason.

We are strongly encouraging that everyone in this area, who is from another WA region, stay here and do not travel further outside of this area until the lockdown is over.

If you do need to travel outside the region you are in now, that can only occur if you need to return to your place of residence or exceptional circumstances.

The transport of essential goods into this region, is permitted, under our existing transport guidelines.

This lockdown means the following businesses, venues and locations in the relevant regions need to close for the next five days

– Pubs, bars and clubs

– Gyms and indoor sporting venues

– Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor recreational facilities

– Cinemas, entertainment venues, and casinos

– Large religious gatherings and places of worship

– Libraries and cultural institutions

Restaurants and cafes will close, and provide takeaway service only.

10 people can attend funerals, weddings are cancelled for the next five days.

No visitors are permitted to your home, unless caring for someone vulnerable or an emergency.

No visitors will be allowed in aged care homes, unless exceptional circumstances.

No visitors to hospitals and/or disability facilities, unless exceptional circumstances.

Elective surgery and procedures for categories 2 and 3 will be suspended from Tuesday, 2 February. Category 1 and urgent category 2 surgery will continue for a majority of schools, school was due to start tomorrow.

That has now been put on hold and schools will be closed until next week – following the lockdown measures.

It is, in effect, an extension of the school holidays.

There are reports panic buying at shopping centres has already begun. A reminder that you can still leave home to purchase essentials during the lockdown.

Rottnest Island is being evacuated, extra ferries are being organised to get everyone back onto the mainland.

Click play to watch full press conference.