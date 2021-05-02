6PR
BREAKING | Perth and Peel avoid lockdown but no crowds at Derby

25 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
The Perth and Peel region have avoided another lockdown after WA recorded no new cases of community transmission overnight.

However, Premier Mark McGowan has revealed crowds will not be permitted at this afternoons Western Derby.

“We cannot underestimate this virus, we cannot be complacent, we need to follow the health advice,” he said.

“I understand people will be disappointed.

“Some people will be frustrated, but the decision has been made on health advice, and we’ve tried to communicate this as quickly as possible.

“The game will still go on. And of course people can watch it from their own homes.”

Extensive testing has been conducted after a hotel quarantine security guard and two of his housemates tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

156 contacts of the three infected cases have now been identified, 20 of which are close contacts, and so far 16 have tested negative.

3,289 COVID-19 tests were conducted across WA yesterday.

Premier Mark McGowan also revealed the two housemates who tested positive were working as food delivery drivers while possibly infectious.

He said the public health advice is that there is a low risk to the community, however contact tracers are working to identify any customers.

One of the infected housemates also attended a cooking class with about 20 people, who will all be contacted directly by the Department of Health.

The list of potential exposure sites has been upgraded overnight and is expected to continue to grow.

Nightclubs will also be closed immediately for the next week.

Masks will remain mandatory indoors and outdoors, and the Premier revealed wearing masks could become part of a longer term measure which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, two new cases were detected in return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Click play to hear more.

News
