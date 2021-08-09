BREAKING | One million Moderna vaccines made available to Australians next month

The Therapeutics Goods Administration has given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the green light.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the provisional approval will allow the new vaccine to be used in Australians over 18 years old from next month.

25 million doses in total have been ordered, with 10 million to arrive on Australian shores by the end of the year.

The first million doses are due in September, and will be distributed to pharmacies, with three million further doses to be delivered each subsequent month.

“We’ll have it in our hands and we will have the jabs in our arms starting next month,” the Prime Minister said.

