6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Alleged quarantine breacher Jenny D’..

Alleged quarantine breacher Jenny D’Ubois back behind bars

7 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Alleged quarantine breacher Jenny D’Ubois back behind bars

FIRST ON 6PR

Alleged hotel quarantine escapee Jenny D’Ubois is back behind bars today after only being released from prison yesterday.

Jenny D’Ubois was arrested last month after allegedly walking out of her hotel and roaming the city for 12 hours.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act , and was taken to Bandyup Women’s Prison.

The 49-year-old walked free from prison yesterday afternoon after being granted bail.

It’s understood she was arrested late last night by police after the wrong address was entered on her bail application.

Her lawyer Serene Teffaha confirmed the news to 6PR exclusively this morning and said she attempted to report the change of address with police, but was later arrested.

Police have confirmed the 49-year-old will appear before the Perth Magistrates Court this morning for the court to assess a possible change to her bail conditions.

She has not been charged with any new offences.

Click play to hear Jane Marwick reveal the details. 

Jane Marwick
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882