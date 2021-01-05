Alleged quarantine breacher Jenny D’Ubois back behind bars

FIRST ON 6PR

Alleged hotel quarantine escapee Jenny D’Ubois is back behind bars today after only being released from prison yesterday.

Jenny D’Ubois was arrested last month after allegedly walking out of her hotel and roaming the city for 12 hours.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act , and was taken to Bandyup Women’s Prison.

The 49-year-old walked free from prison yesterday afternoon after being granted bail.

It’s understood she was arrested late last night by police after the wrong address was entered on her bail application.

Her lawyer Serene Teffaha confirmed the news to 6PR exclusively this morning and said she attempted to report the change of address with police, but was later arrested.

Police have confirmed the 49-year-old will appear before the Perth Magistrates Court this morning for the court to assess a possible change to her bail conditions.

She has not been charged with any new offences.

