A man has died while working in the Forrestfield-Airport link project.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, CFMEU State Secretary Mick Buchan said the man died from “health related” issues.

“We’ve had our officials down on site briefing members,” he said.

“It’s very sad when a work colleague dies, particularly on site.”

The work site has been closed for now.

