6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING | Eagles star Willie Rioli..

BREAKING | Eagles star Willie Rioli to face court on drug charges

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for BREAKING | Eagles star Willie Rioli to face court on drug charges

Suspended West Coast star Willie Rioli is due to face court on drug offences in the Northern Territory.

Three months before the forward was due to return to football, Rioli has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, less than a trafficable amount, in a public place.

Local police say the 25-year-old was screened for drugs at Darwin Airport last month, and a drug detection dog allegedly found 25 grams of cannabis.

He is due to appear in court on May 12.

Rioli was scheduled to recommence training with the Eagles on June 20, after being suspended from the AFL.

The club is holding meetings at the moment and is expected to speak later today.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast with Paddy Sweeny

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882