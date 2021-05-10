BREAKING | Eagles star Willie Rioli to face court on drug charges

Suspended West Coast star Willie Rioli is due to face court on drug offences in the Northern Territory.

Three months before the forward was due to return to football, Rioli has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, less than a trafficable amount, in a public place.

Local police say the 25-year-old was screened for drugs at Darwin Airport last month, and a drug detection dog allegedly found 25 grams of cannabis.

He is due to appear in court on May 12.

Rioli was scheduled to recommence training with the Eagles on June 20, after being suspended from the AFL.

The club is holding meetings at the moment and is expected to speak later today.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast with Paddy Sweeny