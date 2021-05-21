BREAKING | Diver attacked by shark off Broome beach

A man diving off a boat near Broome has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a shark at the popular holiday spot.

The man in his 40s was diving offshore at Quondong Beach north of Willie Creek.

He received an injury to his arm and was taken by boat to Cable Beach, where he was able to walk off the boat.

Gerard told Millsy he witnessed ambulance officers helping the man onto the beach.

“They were all cool, calm and collected really,” he said.

“He seemed pretty chilled, they sort of walked him from the boat up to the ambulance.”

Authorities suspect it was a three-metre tiger shark involved in the attack.

It is the third attack to occur in Broome in under 12 months.

Local surfer Charles Cernobori was killed by a bull shark at Cable Beach late last year, and another surfer narrowly escaped an attack after a shark bit his board.

Beachgoers are being urged to take additional caution in the area.

Anyone who sees a shark is asked to report the information to Water Police on 9442 8600.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

Holiday maker Bec Voysey was on Cable Beach when the man was brought to shore. She told Oliver Peterson the mood in Broome is still pretty lighthearted.

“Everyone was pretty chilled out,” she said.

Press PLAY to hear more on Perth LIVE

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)