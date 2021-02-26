Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 26 February 2021

Professor Fiona Wood joined Gareth Parker for 6PR Breakfast’s first installment of West Aussie Greats (1:37:15).

West Coast Eagles CEO, Trevor Nisbett, says they expect a decision to be made about Willie Rioli’s suspension within two weeks (1:28:52).

What words are we saying wrong? We spoke to the “Prince of Pronunciation” (1:02:38).

Plus Lisa Barnes, the Finance Guru Scott Haywood and Sport with Paddy Sweeney.

Click PLAY to hear the show.

