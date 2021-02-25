Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 25 February 2021

Fremantle’s General Manager of Football Peter Bell says the club is confident all its seated members can be accommodated under 35,000 capacity cap, but you might not sit in your usual seat (1:25:50).

A Perth lady has had her kangaroo video viewed over 11 million times in three days (:52:14).

The International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Summer Commission has designated Brisbane as the “preferred candidate city” to host the 2032 Olympics (:59:38).

Marina had a pair of ice skates stolen from the boot of her car back in 1982. Yesterday she received a call from someone saying they’d found them, she will be reunited with her skates today (1:32:58).

Plus the stock of the day with Finance Guru Scott Haywood and all the sports news with Paddy Sweeney.

Click PLAY to hear the show.

