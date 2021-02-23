6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show..

Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 23 February 2021

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 23 February 2021

What Aussie slang words do you still use or not hear anymore? (:17:12)

45% of Aussies are considering buying an electric car (1:00:59).

Western Power crews are working around the clock to rebuild assets lost in the Wooroloo fire (1:34:32).

Is the Queen planning to upstage Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan? Peter Ford has the details (1:20:30).

Plus the stock of the day with Finance Guru Scott Haywood, Michael Pachi told us the JobSeeker rate will increase by $50 a fortnight and all the sports news with Paddy Sweeney.

Click PLAY to hear the show. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882