Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 1 March 2021

Electronic darts venues will be opening up in Perth and Fremantle later this year (:24:55).

Do we really need Breakfast? Or is two meals a day ok? Gareth spoke with Dr Rosemary Stanton about meals of the day (1:02:43).

Peter Ford gave us the latest in Entertainment news including the odd story of Dipper’s marriage (1:22:42).

Plus the Stock of the Day with the Finance Guru, Scott Haywood (:37:10) and Paddy Sweeney gave us his top Bruce McAvaney moments (1:15:44).

Click PLAY to hear the show.

