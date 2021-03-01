6PR
Breakfast with Gareth Parker, Show Highlights, 1 March 2021

Gareth Parker
Electronic darts venues will be opening up in Perth and Fremantle later this year (:24:55).

Do we really need Breakfast? Or is two meals a day ok? Gareth spoke with Dr Rosemary Stanton about meals of the day (1:02:43).

Peter Ford gave us the latest in Entertainment news including the odd story of Dipper’s marriage (1:22:42).

Plus the Stock of the Day with the Finance Guru, Scott Haywood (:37:10) and Paddy Sweeney gave us his top Bruce McAvaney moments (1:15:44).

Click PLAY to hear the show. 

