Brayshaw: ‘It was hard to see a few of the boys go down’

Andrew Brayshaw joined the 6PR team after the Dockers went down to a strong finishing Bulldogs side by 28 points.

Brayshaw told the call team that it was hard seeing a number of his teammates suffer game-ending injuries.

Fremantle put up a brave fight but were unable to overcome a number of key injuries.

Griffin Logue (concussion), Nat Fyfe (shoulder), Sean Darcy (hamstring) and Brennan Cox (hamstring) all left the game in the second half.

