Brayshaw: ‘It was hard to see a few of the boys go down’

06/06/2021
Andrew Brayshaw joined the 6PR team after the Dockers went down to a strong finishing Bulldogs side by 28 points.

Brayshaw told the call team that it was hard seeing a number of his teammates suffer game-ending injuries.

Fremantle put up a brave fight but were unable to overcome a number of key injuries.

Griffin Logue (concussion), Nat Fyfe (shoulder), Sean Darcy (hamstring) and Brennan Cox (hamstring) all left the game in the second half.

Listen to the full chat below:

