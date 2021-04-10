6PR
Brad Sheppard: ‘They really brought the pressure and we couldn’t handle it’

9 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Brad Sheppard: ‘They really brought the pressure and we couldn’t handle it’

West Coast defender Brad Sheppard says the Eagles couldn’t handle St Kilda’s pressure in their 20 point loss to the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

The Eagles blew a 28 point half time lead – the second time they’ve squandered a lead at Marvel Stadium this season.

“They brought the heat, brought the pressure, and we couldn’t keep up with them” said Sheppard

“We just got done by a better side in the second half”

The loss was soured even further by an injury to former captain Shannon Hurn who injured his calf in the 1st quarter of his 290th game – an equal club record.

6PR Football
AFLSport
