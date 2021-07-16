6PR
Brad Hardie: Why David Mundy should retire after the Western Derby

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Brad Hardie: Why David Mundy should retire after the Western Derby

6PR Football presenter Brad Hardie says Dockers veteran David Mundy should retire after the Western Derby in Round 22.

Matthew Pavlich is the current games record holder for the Fremantle Dockers, with 353 matches.

The Derby will be Mundy’s 353rd game and Hardie said it’s the perfect time for him to hang up the boots.

“I think it would be perfect symmetry for him to go out, equal with Matthew Pavlich on 353 games,” he told 6PR Mornings.

However, Liam Bartlett strongly disagreed.

“It’s not about Matthew Pavlich’s legacy, it’s about the culture of the side at the moment.”

Press PLAY to hear the heated debate

(Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Liam Bartlett
AFLSport
