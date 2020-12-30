Bouvard woman recounts terrifying home invasion

A Bouvard woman has described the moment an intruder allegedly punched her in the face and bit her partners finger off.

On Monday evening Carol-Ann Ballack discovered a man rummaging through her fridge in the backyard.

She told 6PR’s Gary Adshead “I noticed someone with their head in our outdoor fridge, with a torch light,” she said.

Her partner Chris came outside, turned the lights on and told the man to leave frightening him away.

“We thought he had gone … as we turned around he had come back … and attacked Chris.”

She said he violently launched at Chris and wrestled him to the ground.

Ms Ballack watched as the violent brawl went on for about 10 minutes, until her neighbours rushed over to help restrain the man.

“Colin came on down and realised there was a real kerfuffle going on, and he took over from Chris,” she said.

“Chris stood up and said he’s bitten off a piece of my finger, and it was just raw and bleeding like you couldn’t believe.

“He latched on so hard that Chris said he knew that the flesh was off, there was no way he was going to come away with his finger.”

She recounted the terrifying moment the man yelled “I’m going to kill you” during the scuffle.

“It frightened the hell out of me,” she said.

“He was so strong it was unbelievable.

“I got a whack on the jaw, my hands were bruised.”

Chris and the neighbours managed to restrain the man until police arrived.

“There were four people holding him down,” she told Gary Adshead.

Chris has since had surgery on his middle finger, but the tip was never recovered.

“He now has a shorter finger on his left hand.”

A 23-year-old man from Marangaroo faced court yesterday, charged with a string of offences including aggravated grievous bodily harm, aggravated common assault and trespass.

(Photo: Nine News)