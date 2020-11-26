Bombshell report: Liberal MP employs friend in ‘sham’ job

The Corruption and Crime Commission have released a second bombshell report into the serious misconduct of two former Liberal MPs, Nigel Hallett and Brian Ellis.

The report found that Nigel Hallett employed his ‘long-time friend’ Bonnie Cornwall at the Department of Premier and Cabinet over a period of seven years.

Acting Commissioner of the CCC Scott Ellis said “the employment relationship was a sham,” and that there was “no sign that she did any work.”

He said “she had a DPC email, but she never used it.”

The report also highlighted the alleged misuse of electoral allowances on expenses, including trips to top end restaurants, tickets to a Neil Diamond Concert, and a visit to the Penthouse strip club in Northbridge.

“They were claiming that these were for the benefit of the electorate, but there is no way they were.”

It follows a report which was released in December over the alleged misuse of allowances by former Liberal MP Phil Edman.

“Mr Edman is not just an isolated example, there are other MPs who did much the same thing, two particular ones we found they engaged in serious misconduct.”

The Acting Commissioner told Gareth Parker “we are very concerned about the conduct of these former MPs.”

“MPs and former MPs should set an example to the public, they shouldn’t have been behaving with such disrespect or disregard of the commission.”

“The evidence that the commissioner has is that some of the former MPs destroyed evidence, and some of them gave false evidence to the commission.”

Click below to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)