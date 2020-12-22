6PR
Blood donations needed to avoid Christmas shortage

15 seconds ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Blood donations needed to avoid Christmas shortage

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood have put an urgent call out for blood donations over the festive season to avoid a national shortage.

Executive director of donor services at the Australian Red Cross, Cath Stone, told 6PR Mornings the blood bank needs an additional 6800 donations between Christmas and New Year.

“We are asking you not to forget us,” she said.

“There is still patients in hospitals that very much need blood donations and platelet donations, and platelets we can’t stockpile through the Christmas period, they only last five days.”

It takes blood donations from four people to make just one dose of platelets, which is used to help cancer patients recover from intensive treatments.

“Cancer treatment, child birth, trauma, all of that continues for the holiday period, it doesn’t take a break,” she said.

“We have seen an uplift in elective surgery and of course we need to have blood on standby for that.”

Donors responded in record numbers last month, but the Red Cross hope people will factor in blood donation to their plans this festive season.

“What we have seen from Australia this year is a phenomenal amount of kindness and wanting to do good for someone else,” Ms Stone said.

“In Western Australia some of the centers are open seven days a week.”

To check opening hours or to book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au or  call 13 14 95.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

 

