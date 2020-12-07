6PR
  Home
  News
  "Bleak" outlook for young people..

“Bleak” outlook for young people as Australia recovers from recession

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for “Bleak” outlook for young people as Australia recovers from recession

Youth unemployment hit a 23-year high this year and youth underemployment is now at record levels with 1 in 3 young people unable to get enough work.

A new report released by social justice organisation the Brotherhood of St. Laurence (BSL), found young people continue to bear the brunt of job losses in industries most affected by lockdowns and social distancing – restaurants, bars, retail outlets, gyms, entertainment and tourism businesses.

Executive Director Conny Lenneberg told Oliver Peterson the figures are “bleak” with youth unemployment sitting at 15.6 per cent.

“It’s so sad when you think young people are coming into the workforce after working hard at school or at uni.

“They’re excited about being independent and now they’re running into this incredibly high barrier.”

Ms Lenneberg said recessions have a very long term “scarring effect” on young people.

“They’re likely to find themselves in and out of work for their whole lifetime and have earned much less over the course of their lifetime if they’re allowed to languish in this situation.”

Oliver Peterson
