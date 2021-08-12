Biloela family hope for ‘a change in heart’ after High Court rejects appeal

Supporters remain hopeful the federal government could still intervene in the case of a Tamil family seeking asylum in Australia.

The High Court has today rejected an application from the Murugappan family’s lawyers to hear an appeal from the asylum seekers.

Family friend of the Biloela family, Simone Cameron, said the decision is disappointing, and they’re now hoping Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will step in.

“He can lift that bar, allow that visa application … so we’re just waiting for a change in heart from him,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“After the torment of three and a half years of living in detention, it is the very least we can do for them now.”

The family remains in Perth after their youngest daughter, Tharnicaa, became ill in detention on Christmas Island.

