6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Billy cart challenge for father..

Billy cart challenge for father and kids set for this Sunday

2 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Billy cart challenge for father and kids set for this Sunday

The billy cart derby is being held at Ocean Reef this Sunday at Santiago Park with fathering groups from five primary schools getting involved.

Lutz Poelchow with daughter Zoe will be joining in on the fun.

Mr Poelchow told Millsy at Midday it was an opportunity for dads to work with their kids to design and race a billy cart to compete against each other.

“The concept this year started with the Beaumaris fathering group,” he said.

“It is a dads and kids bonding experience … on the day we will all get together and race against other members of the school to come up with a school champion.

“Then have the schools go head to head to come up with a Northern suburbs inter-school champion.”

Zoe told Milllsy at Midday how she made her billy cart.

“It was a combination of me and my dad,” she said.

“I am quite happy with what we have got.”

Press PLAY for more 

 

 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882