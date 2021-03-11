Billy cart challenge for father and kids set for this Sunday

The billy cart derby is being held at Ocean Reef this Sunday at Santiago Park with fathering groups from five primary schools getting involved.

Lutz Poelchow with daughter Zoe will be joining in on the fun.

Mr Poelchow told Millsy at Midday it was an opportunity for dads to work with their kids to design and race a billy cart to compete against each other.

“The concept this year started with the Beaumaris fathering group,” he said.

“It is a dads and kids bonding experience … on the day we will all get together and race against other members of the school to come up with a school champion.

“Then have the schools go head to head to come up with a Northern suburbs inter-school champion.”

Zoe told Milllsy at Midday how she made her billy cart.

“It was a combination of me and my dad,” she said.

“I am quite happy with what we have got.”

