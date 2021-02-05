Billions of native animals a year killed by feral cats

A new national conservation mission to protect native Australian wildlife from the threat of feral cats, to be known as Project Noah, is the centrepiece of a new report released by the House of Representatives Environment and Energy Committee today.

Environment and Energy Committee Chair Ted O’Brien told Oliver Peterson there are 2.8 million feral cats in Australia.

“They kill over three billion native Australian animals every single year.

“It’s quite extraordinary.”

Mr O’Brien said part of the solution is a cull of feral cats but he admits there is no “silver bullet.”

“Culling alone won’t solve the problem

“Hopefully one day we’ll have the technology to rid Australia of these lethal carnivores.”

Project Noah will look at providing sanctuary for native animals by “expanding predator free fenced areas.”

While domestic cats are managed by local councils, Mr O’Brien says they need to look at implementing measures such as curfews and a national registry of cat owners.

(Photo Credit: istock by Getty/ CarrieCaptured)