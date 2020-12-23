6PR
Bikies arrive at funeral home for Nick Martin’s funeral

3 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Bikies arrive at funeral home for Nick Martin’s funeral

Hundreds of bikies have arrived at a North Perth funeral home to mourn the death of slain former Rebel bikie boss Nick Martin.

Nine News Crime Reporter Jerrie Demasi told 6PR’s Gary Adshead a procession of patched members have arrived and crowds continue to grow by the minute.

“We’ve seen at least one hundred of them, including Nick Martin’s family, his wife Amanda and daughter Tia, and step-daughter Stacey.”

A funeral procession will get underway shortly from North Perth to the Pinneroo Cemetery in Padbury.

Heavy delays are expected on Scarborough Beach Road, West Coast Highway and Marmion Avenue.

Police have promised to out-number bikies at the funeral and procession.

“There are a handful of marked cars, but you would image majority of the vehicles here will be unmarked,” Demasi said.

About 800 bikies are expected to attend, but only 500 people will be able to enter Pinneroo Cemetery due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Click play to hear more. 

Gary Adshead
News
