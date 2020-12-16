Bikie shooting: New evidence points to close-range gunshot

New evidence has emerged that’s prompted shooting experts to question whether slain former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin was killed by a long-range sniper or someone closer.

Police are working on a theory that a long-range sniper was most likely the shooter, but 6PR Mornings has been told video from the scene suggests otherwise.

6PR Mornings host Gary Adshead this morning spoke to a Perth gun expert who has seen the video, and heard what is believed to be the fatal gunshot.

The expert, with 50 years of experience who wished to remain unnamed, said that the sound is that of a close range gunshot.

More to come.

