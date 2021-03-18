Bikie crackdown: Senior gang member charged with drive-by shooting
A senior member of the Rock Machine outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged over a drive-by shooting at a home in Port Kennedy.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, but a pregnant woman and child were inside the home on Sirius Place when it was peppered with bullets last Thursday.
The 45-year-old man was arrested after a short police chase through Perth’s southern suburbs.
A second man – aged 36 and from Morley – was charged earlier this week.
Police say the drive-by shooting is unrelated to the public killing of former Rebels boss Nick Martin.
The 45-year-old man has been refused bail and was charged with 16 offences.
He is is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.