Bikie clubhouses raided after former Rebels boss shot dead

Police have conducted raids on bikie clubhouses, following the fatal shooting of former Rebels motorcycle gang president Nick Martin.

A 31-year-old man was hit in the arm, and a five year old boy sitting nearby also received minor injuries during the shooting on Saturday night.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gary Adshead “it’s an outrageous act of violence”.

“We are dealing with people who don’t operate within the rules of society,” he said.

“When you know there is a five year old boy sitting alongside a man who has been murdered, in a very public venue … this is really an outrageous act of criminal violence.”

Police are now conducting investigations to find the shooter responsible for the cold blooded killing.

“Yesterday afternoon we raided the Mongols clubhouse,” the Commissioner said.

“We also executed a search warrant at a property in Shoalwater, and at that location we found 2 firearm silencers and 5 firearms.”

The Police Commissioner warned anyone associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs will be relentlessly pursued by police.

“We will go harder than ever to ensure that innocent Western Australians can go about their lives peacefully,” he said.

“I don’t want the community to be living their lives in fear.”

The search for the shooter continues and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News.)