6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Big alcohol companies flout rules..

Big alcohol companies flout rules on social media marketing to children

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Big alcohol companies flout rules on social media marketing to children

Cancer Council is calling on the Federal Government to take action to protect Aussie kids from harmful alcohol marketing on social media.

New research, published in Public Health Research and Practice, shows over a quarter of Instagram accounts owned by major alcohol companies are accessible to kids. It’s not only Instagram affected, with around 5 per cent of Facebook accounts owned by the companies also accessible.

Since 2017, the industry-managed advertising code has required alcohol marketers activate age restriction controls on social networking sites to prevent children from accessing alcohol content. However, this first of its kind study in Australia, demonstrates that some of the top beer, wine and spirit companies are not complying with even the most basic rules.

Speaking with Steve Mills, Cancer Council Alcohol Working Group Chair Julia Stafford said evidence shows this advertising makes a big difference in kid’s attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol.

“The more children are exposed to alcohol advertising, the more likely they are to start drinking earlier or to drink more,” she said.

Ms Stafford likened the industry-managed code to the “fox guarding the hen house” and said the alcohol companies have “failed to protect kids.”

“It’s not in their interest to restrict their own advertising.

“So we really need the federal government to step up and create higher standards.”

Press PLAY to hear more:

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)

Steve Mills
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882