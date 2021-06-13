‘Beyond a joke’: Patient left waiting in hospital hallway as health crisis deepens

Stories continue to emerge, highlighting significant pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Medical staff have been calling for more funding from the state government to reduce wait times in emergency departments as ambulance ramping levels continue to soar.

Paul told Gareth Parker his wife was forced to wait in a stretcher in the hallway at Midland Hospital for more than four hours on the weekend.

“The ambulance were great … but the hospital system is just absolutely beyond a joke, and I am sick of being lied to by these politicians,” he said.

“They were understaffed … to the stage where I am worrying that the doctors are going to make mistakes, they are just under the pump.

“There is even a pillow shortage, she couldn’t even get a pillow.”

Data tabled in parliament shows more than a quarter of hospital workers are owed more than eight weeks of leave, while an increasing number of staff report they’re suffering burnout and anxiety.

The Department of Health have been contacted for comment.

