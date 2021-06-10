6PR
Best 10 locations to take the kids these holidays

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Just weeks out from the school holidays, Australian Traveller has compiled a list of the top 10 things to do under the age of 10 in Perth.

The website says Perth is celebrated as one of the great cities in Australia for families.

11 year old, Skye McCracken told Oliver Peterson Perth is the place to be as a kid.

“I love going to Adventure World and going on all of the rollercoasters and waterslides and having a great day out,” she said.

The full list includes:

  1. Penguin Island
  2. Scitech
  3. Quakkas at Rottnest
  4. Adventure World
  5. Cicarello’s
  6. The Galaxy Drive-In
  7. Caversham Wildlife Park
  8. AQWA
  9. Outback Splash
  10. WA Museum Boola Bardip

Hear Skye talk to Oliver Peterson below. 

