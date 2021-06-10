Best 10 locations to take the kids these holidays

Just weeks out from the school holidays, Australian Traveller has compiled a list of the top 10 things to do under the age of 10 in Perth.

The website says Perth is celebrated as one of the great cities in Australia for families.

11 year old, Skye McCracken told Oliver Peterson Perth is the place to be as a kid.

“I love going to Adventure World and going on all of the rollercoasters and waterslides and having a great day out,” she said.

The full list includes:

Penguin Island Scitech Quakkas at Rottnest Adventure World Cicarello’s The Galaxy Drive-In Caversham Wildlife Park AQWA Outback Splash WA Museum Boola Bardip

