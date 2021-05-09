6PR
Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life or death decision to amputate leg

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life or death decision to amputate leg

Australian TV legend Bert Newton has had his leg amputated.

It comes after the 82-year-old star developed a toe infection before Christmas.

His condition steadily worsened and he’s spent the past six weeks in hospital.

Entertainment guru Peter Ford said he was warned he’d only have a couple of months to live if his leg wasn’t removed.

“It would be an agonizing decision to have to make, but he just was determined to stick around as long as he can.”

The TV legend was adamant the news not be presented as a sad story.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: Getty/Chris Hyde.)

News
