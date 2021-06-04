6PR
Ben Wyatt joins board of second WA mining giant

6 hours ago
Article image for Ben Wyatt joins board of second WA mining giant

Just days after announcing he had joined the board of Woodside, former treasurer Ben Wyatt has also been appointed a non-executive director at Rio Tinto.

The company says Mr Wyatt brings extensive experience to the board from his time in charge of the state’s finances and as Aboriginal Affairs Minister.

Rio Tinto has been making moves to improve its reputation globally after the destruction of ancient caves in the Pilbara.

Mr Wyatt said he is confident the mining giant is committed to changing its approach.

“I was deeply saddened and disappointed by the events of Juukan Gorge but I am convinced that Rio Tinto is committed to changing its approach to cultural heritage issues and restoring its reputation, particularly in Australia and Western Australia,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with the board in building on the momentum for change generated by the new leadership team.”

 

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/ Getty Images.)

 

