Bed sheet break out: Man charged after escaping quarantine

5 hours ago
6PR News
A 39-year-old man has been charged after using a rope made out of bedsheets to escape his fourth-floor hotel quarantine room in Rivervale.

The man arrived from Brisbane yesterday afternoon without having completed a G2G pass.

He filled out a manual application that was knocked back, and was ordered to stay in a Rivervale hotel before returning to Queensland.

Police say he climbed out of the window at about 12.45am this morning, after fashioning a make-shift rope out of bed sheets.

He was on the run for about eight hours before being arrested on Beaufort Street in Mount Lawley.

The man was charged with failing to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

He was due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court this afternoon

Police say he has returned a negative test result for COVID-19.

(Photo: WA Police.) 

