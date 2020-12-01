6PR
(08) 9221 1882
Be prepared to show your ID if you’re planning on buying grog in the Pilbarra

5 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
alcohol Banned Drinking Register Pilbarra
Article image for Be prepared to show your ID if you’re planning on buying grog in the Pilbarra

The Banned Drinking Register trial in the Pilbarra gets rolled out today and will be in place at liquor stores and pubs for two years. It means everyone who wants to purchase a carton or bottle of alcohol will have to present their photo ID…

Peter Peck is the CEO of the Independent Liquor Stores Association of WA and talks through the trial and the greater ramifications across the state on the Afternoons Show

Simon Beaumont
WA
