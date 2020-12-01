Advertisement
Be prepared to show your ID if you’re planning on buying grog in the Pilbarra
The Banned Drinking Register trial in the Pilbarra gets rolled out today and will be in place at liquor stores and pubs for two years. It means everyone who wants to purchase a carton or bottle of alcohol will have to present their photo ID…
Peter Peck is the CEO of the Independent Liquor Stores Association of WA and talks through the trial and the greater ramifications across the state on the Afternoons Show