Basketball WA cancels games due to Covid restrictions

Basketball WA has taken the drastic step to cancel all games this weekend as Covid restrictions mean players would have to wear masks at all indoor venues.

John phoned in with a Word on the Street to tell Oly that his children’s games had been cancelled and that 30,000 players would be missing out this weekend.

Deputy CEO of Basketball WA Evan Stewart joined Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to share his frustration and disappointment in the latest restrictions which seem to have overlooked different groups in the community.

“Obviously we understand that health comes first but we can’t quite see the reason why this needs to go ahead” said Mr Stewart

