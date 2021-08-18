6PR
Base jumpers arrested after another Perth building plunge

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Base jumpers arrested after another Perth building plunge

FIRST ON 6PR

Four men are being questioned by police over an alleged base jumping incident in Perth.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said police were alerted to five people at the top of buildings under construction in Elizabeth Quay on Tuesday night.

“We arrested four men, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, just after midnight last night,” he told Gareth Parker.

“One did steer away with his parachute, but we will catch up with him.”

Charges are yet to be laid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

