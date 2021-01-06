Banned drinkers register to be trialled in the Kimberley

A banned drinkers register trial is set to be rolled out in the Kimberley, after successfully being introduced in the Pilbara.

The $1 million trial aims to address alcohol related harm by targeting problem drinkers.

CEO of the Liquor Stores Association of WA, Peter Peck, told 6PR Afternoons he fully supports the trial.

“The driving force for this is to just reduce the availability of alcohol to people who can not control themselves,” he said.

“Alcohol will be a privilege not a right.”

Scantek technology will be used to scan peoples ID to identify if they can legally be sold takeaway alcohol.

“If you don’t have ID then you won’t get served.”

Those identified as banned drinkers will be refused service and be referred to appropriate community services who provide access to support programs and initiatives.

“If you misbehave … you run the risk of being put on this register.”

The trial is expected to begin in May.

“The results will be determined by UWA’s policy unit, which is completely independent.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)