‘Banana bonanza’: Why there’s an oversupply of bananas in WA

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Banana bonanza’: Why there’s an oversupply of bananas in WA

Western Australians are being encouraged to eat more bananas, after tropical rains and humid conditions boosted banana production in Carnarvon.

Business manager at the Sweeter Banana Co-operative in Carnarvon, Doriana Mangili, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker volumes have doubled since December.

“We’d normally be packing around 45,000 family size packs a week, and we are up to 90,000 last week,” she said.

Bananas in the region have been growing faster because of the tropical weather, and coupled with road closures due to flooding and the five day lockdown growers have an abundance of bananas in supply.

“It is a banana bonanza,” Ms Mangili said.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Valerii Evlakhov/ Getty Images.)

