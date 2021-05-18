Ball tampering scandal rears its head again

A cricket writer at The Age believes that unless other players or coaches want to offer up “new information”, the comments made by Cameron Bancroft won’t go any further with the Cricket Australia Integrity unit.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bancroft alluded to other bowlers being aware of the ball tampering during the Cape Town Test in 2018. This is despite the final report into the scandal stating only three players were involved, that being Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke added fuel to the fire saying he was “skeptical” the other bowlers didn’t know sandpaper was being used.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Jon Pierik said despite the report it seems Bancroft “feels other players knew.”

The Australian bowlers who were part 2018 South African tour have issued the below statement:

To The Australian Public

We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it’s been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.

We have already answered questions many times on this issue, but we feel compelled to put the key facts on the record again:

We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands

And to those who, despite the absence of evidence, insist that ‘we must have known’ about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: The umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced on the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage.

None of this excuses what happened on the field that day at Newlands. It was wrong and it should never have happened.

We’ve all learned valuable lessons and we’d like to think the public can see a change for the better in terms of the way we play, the way we behave and respect the game. Our commitment to improving as people and players will continue.

We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo.

It has gone on too long and it is time to move on.

Regards,

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon.

