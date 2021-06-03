6PR
Bali to open its doors… but Australians shouldn’t get too excited yet

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Several parts of Indonesia, including Bali, will re-open its borders to the rest of the world within weeks according to a statement made by the nation’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

But, Australian’s are unlikely to travel until at least next year, due to the Federal Government’s current stance on international travel.

Chairman of the Indonesia Institute, Ross Taylor, believes the Bali region has handled the pandemic quite well.

“Since it started, they’ve had about 47,000 cases but when you look at it, they’ve had about 45,500 complete recoveries, which is about 95 per cent,” he told Oliver Peterson.

The statement says the country will open its doors in July and is reportedly in talks with seven countries to create a travel corridor.

“Indonesia itself still has a lot of challenges and I think the big thing is to make sure they don’t turn into India because there are still a lot of cases,” Mr Taylor said.

Batam and Bintan will also open and act as ‘locomotive’ regions in a bid to kickstart tourism in the country.

Click here to hear the full interview.

